7 Netflix movies to watch after Continuity to Love

Soon after debuting on Netflix, Continência ao Amor became a true audience phenomenon. Produced with a relatively low budget, the feature surpassed some of the biggest successes of streaming and secured prominent positions in the Top 10. Anyone who has watched the novel wants to know: what to watch next on the platform?

“A musician and a soldier about to go to war marry for convenience. But a tragedy turns this facade relationship into reality.”

Based on the book by Tess Wakefield, Salute to Love has Sofia Carson (Descendants) and Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella) as the protagonists Cassie and Luke.

We list below 7 romantic movies to watch on Netflix after Continence with Love; check out.

I’m still here

Among the romance movies available on Netflix, I’m Still Here is the closest to Continuing Love. After all, both films are guaranteed to tear up the platform. In its original debut, I’m Still Here remained for several days in the Top 10 of the streaming.

Starring Joey King (The Kissing Booth) and Kyle Allen (American Horror Story), I’m Still Here tells the story of a teenager who loses the love of her life in a tragic accident. Devastated, the protagonist begins to think that her lover is communicating with her from beyond.

Perfect combination

While not as exciting as Continuing Love, Perfect Match is a great suggestion for fans of romantic comedies. Fun, touching and full of twists, the feature uses some of the biggest clichés of the genre in a creative and innovative way.

Perfect Match follows the story of Lola Alvarez, a workaholic executive who travels to Australia to negotiate with a demanding client. There, she meets Jake, a rustic and intriguing man who arouses great feelings. The film features Victoria Justice (Brilliant Victoria) and Adam Demos (Sex/Life) in the lead roles.

perfect for you

Prepare the tissue, because Perfect for You is a guarantee of crying on Netflix. The romantic drama focuses on the story of Abbie, a young woman who, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, decides to look for a new girlfriend for her fiance and childhood friend – who knows nothing about flirting and flirting.

The film stands out for its touching ending, which brings tears to even the toughest viewers. Perfect For You has Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show) and Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones) in the lead roles. The cast also includes Christopher Walken (Rupture) and Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals).

Endless Love

Released in 2014, Endless Love is a remake of the 1981 cult classic, directed by Franco Zeffirelli (Romeo and Juliet). In the film, the overwhelming passion between two teenagers turns into an obsession when their parents try to separate them. The plot is also inspired by the book of the same name, released in 1979.

In Endless Love, Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four) and Gabriella Wilde (Wonder Woman: 1984) play the main characters David Elliot and Jade Butterfield. Directed by Shana Feste (The Great), the film also features Bruce Greenwood (American Crime Story: The People Against OJ Simpson) and Joely Richardson (The Tudors).

Stormy nights

On Netflix, Nights in Storm is a “second chance at love” story. Produced by George C. Wolfe (Angels in America), the feature is based on the book of the same name, written by Nicholas Sparks. One of the great assets of the film is its cast, led by Richard Gere (Chicago) and Diane Lane (Under the Tuscan Sun.

In Nights of Storm, a cyclone hits an inn on the coast of North Carolina, leaving the only guest, surgeon Paul Flanner, trapped. In the midst of isolation, the doctor forever changes the life of Adrienne, a recently separated woman in search of peace. Viola Davis (A Edge Between Us) and James Franco (Spider-Man 3) are also in the film.

on the same wave

If you liked Continência ao Amor, you have everything to like Na Same Onda too. Released in 2021, the Italian film has an exciting and dynamic love story. Written by Claudia Bottino, the feature is directed by Massimiliano Camaiti and the duo Elvira Camarrone and Roberto Christian in the main roles.

Na Same Where tells the story of Sara and Lorenzo, two students who meet at a summer camp and soon fall in love. However, when Sara discovers she suffers from a rare degenerative disease, the couple’s routine is turned upside down. The film, from there, follows the journey of Sara and Lorenzo to overcome the pain and live a great romance.

Dear John

Like Salute to Love, Dear John is a romance story between a young dreamer and a military recruit. Released in 2010, the drama is based on the book of the same name, written by Nicholas Sparks. Although it failed to win over the critics, the film became a true audience phenomenon, earning 115 million dollars at the box office.

In Dear John, an American soldier on leave falls in love with Savannah, a college student. When the titular protagonist is forced back into service, the couple uses a series of cards to keep the flame of love burning. The film stars Channing Tatum (Magic Mike) and Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls) as John and Savannah.

Continuity to Love is available on Netflix.