A portable console from Logitech and Tencent to play Xbox Game Pass in the cloud

Logitech G and Tencent Games are two large companies, respectively specializing in hardware and software and recognized for their skills in these specific areas. Both, Swiss and Chinese respectively, have just reached an agreement to work together on a project of Pocket PC dedicated to cloud gaming that can be released this year. In short, a portable console for cloud gaming.

It is, therefore, through a press release that Logitech and Tencent formalized this partnership in this project dedicated to cloud gaming. The latter will support several services in the industry, including the two most important ones: Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. This is precisely why the teams responsible for the product also work with those responsible for the two biggest platforms in the industry.

While cloud gaming is on the rise and millions of gamers can be seduced by the possibilities offered by cloud gaming, Logitech G and Tencent Games can bring a unique product to market by the end of the year without facing any direct competition. Daniel Wu, General Manager of Tencent Games Smart Solution Innovation Lab, said:

“Logitech G’s leadership in PC and console gaming hardware makes it the perfect partner to help us achieve our vision of bringing a better gaming experience to gamers around the world.” Today marks the beginning of a new opportunity for our companies to further push the boundaries of gaming devices.”

Ujesh Desai, the general manager of Logitech G, also made no secret of his enthusiasm and ambitions for this booming sector, which could revolutionize the habits of many gamers and break down certain barriers.

“As one of the world’s leading platforms for developing, publishing and operating games, Tencent Games has been at the forefront of innovation and that’s why we partnered with them. As someone who grew up playing video games, the idea of ​​being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’re working on. »

It remains to be seen what the teams at Logitech and Tencent will be able to bring together their respective expertise around an unprecedented project. Referring to Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW platforms can only be beneficial for the future product that is expected this year.

The product does not yet have an official photo, but as soon as more data and information emerge, even the price, we will share it here on Windows Club with you.

Source