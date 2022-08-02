Actress Uses Cauldron Of Influences For West Side Story

Giulia Nadruz has bewitched audiences five nights a week with her portrayal of Maria, the tragic heroine of the musical West Side Story. In her cauldron, the actress uses equal doses of lightness and strength to compose the two acts of the character, who transforms from an innocent girl into a force of nature in front of the audience at each performance. And she also puts a lot of references from other productions in history, success on stage and in cinema.

Unlike many actors who bring iconic characters to life, Giulia doesn’t mind watching past adaptations of the shows she stars in. For West Side Story, this became homework. “I love doing research work, it fills me with inspiration. I like to see the montages. I watch to bring me some sensations that I can enjoy. I research from so many different sources, I read the novel, I went to research Shakespeare”, she explains in an exclusive conversation with the Tangerine. “There were so many references that I looked for, I put everything in my actress cauldron and took it to an organic place inside me.”

“I will never copy anything from anyone, because copying is never interesting. You need to find a very real place, bring honesty to humanize the character. Everything has to go through our filter, through our body, through our energy, to bring that honesty. But somewhere all those references stayed inside me. And then, when it comes to lifting the character, everything comes from an organic place. It’s not to copy the way the Rachel Zegler blinked in the movie, you know? But to honor all these actresses, because I carry some of that ancestry,” she justifies.

West Side Story, which in Brazil was named Amor, Sublime Amor in its two film adaptations, tells a version of Romeo and Juliet taken to New York in the 1950s. Tony (Beto Sargentelli), a member of a gang of boys white, falls in love with Maria (Giulia Nadruz), sister of the leader of the rival group, formed by young people from Puerto Rico.

For Giulia, Maria is the role of dreams. “Before the pandemic, I played Christine in The Phantom of the Opera and I thought, ‘This is my peak, where am I going now?’ And then came West Side Story! It is a play that has a musical, dramatic, choreographic force, the masterpiece of world musical theater! It’s not every day that you work with such quality material. Not every job is a dream, sometimes you just do something to pay the bills (laughs). But this one is really special. Now, yes, I think I reached the peak of my career“, says the actress, laughing.

The dream character, however, is far from a cakewalk. “I dedicated myself a lot to achieve it and, even in the poster, I continue to dedicate myself. Every day I am faced with the responsibility of the role, with the difficulty that it presents vocally and scenically. It has very high notes, is full of nuances, challenging, mixes delicacy and softness with intensity. Today, after 13 years of career and 20 musicals, I consider myself ready to face this challenge that is Maria.”

In addition to acting in musicals, Giulia Nadruz is also a voice actress. Personal archive

And, as if the marathon of taking West Side Story to the stage didn’t demand a lot from its cast, Giulia Nadruz is also a voice actor. Among her characters, none other than Bela (Emma Watson), from Beauty and the Beast (2017). Despite being very different types of work, dubbing and acting in musicals are arts that complement each other and help the actress to become a more complete professional.

“The dubbing brought me something very positive, which is the need to pass all the emotion and the intention only and exclusively through the voice. I don’t have the resource of facial or body mimicry to convey what I want. I learned to tell everything with my voice, which brought me a mastery of my acting. And my work as an actress makes all the difference in dubbing too, because there is not much creative freedom there, but there is a great truth to it”, she compares.

West Side Story is on display at Theatro São Pedro (R. Barra Funda, 171), in São Paulo, only until this Sunday (7th). The show has sessions Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 pm, and Sunday at 5 pm. Tickets are on sale at the theater’s digital box office!