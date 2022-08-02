After terminating with Santos, Ricardo Goulart is announced as a reinforcement for Bahia

This Monday, the Bahia published a video with its Director of Football, Eduardo Freeland, to announce the signing of attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart. The player has been without a club since he terminated the saintsin early July.

In the publication, the Tricolor Bahia states that the player “adjusted to the financial reality of the club” so that the agreement could be carried out. In addition, Freeland believes that the good relationship that Ricardo Goulart has with coach Enderson Moreira can be a facilitator in the athlete’s adaptation and delivery of results to Bahia.

However, despite 30 games this season – in which he scored four goals and provided three assists – Ricardo Goulart, 31, has not played since Santos were eliminated in the round of 16 Cup Sul-americanfor Deportivo Táchira-VEN, on July 6.

🗨️ Two new Squad reinforcements. Football director Eduardo Freeland talks about attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart and right back Marcinho. Full video on Bahêa Smart Audius TV ➡️ https://t.co/vRdufpoo8H #BBMP pic.twitter.com/7vveLFRKrt — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ECBahia) August 1, 2022

Bahia announces another reinforcement

In addition to Goulart, Bahia also announced the arrival of right-back Marcinho, who went through Botafogo and Atletico-PR. The 26-year-old player’s bond with the Bahian club is valid until the end of the Series Bin November of this year.

However, Marcinho is another one who hasn’t played for some time. In this case, the winger played his last game on February 23 – the defeat in the Recopa Sudamericana, against palm trees.

“I am very grateful to the club, for the opportunity that is being given to me, to be able to return to work. It is a very important moment in my career. I am here to be able to start over, it is a new challenge for me. It is very important for me to be able to go back to work, do what I love, and I hope I can contribute a lot to our main objective, which is access”, said the player to Bahia TV.

