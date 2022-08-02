AI technique makes robots learn on their own to work together

A new method could make robots smarter and able to collaborate to complete their tasks. Thanks to an artificial intelligence algorithm called multi-agent learning reinforcement, it is possible to make machines work together in different functions.

The technique, developed by researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, differs slightly from other methods of machine-to-machine collaboration, which rely on open lines of communication. This is what you normally see when robots or drones operate together.

However, the method has its limitations. When there is a blockage of signals or incompatible hardware, communication ceases and, along with it, cooperation.

The new method developed by researchers aims to solve these limitations through the use of artificial intelligence, in a decentralized way in which each agent of the operation does not “talk” to the other. Technique is important in actions where it is not clear what the role of each machine is.

How it works?

The method consists of a machine learning mechanism for agents to absorb over time the means to reach a goal together. For this, a utility function was created that allows the robot to be informed when it has accomplished some useful task.

Over time, the machine comes to understand its role within its team’s goal, which allows it to work towards a goal together, even without direct communication.

To test this algorithm, the researchers put artificial intelligence to play a game of “Capture the Flag”, in which a blue team needs to capture the yellow flag, and the red team needs to capture the turquoise flag. You can see in the video below how the blue team, trained with the system, manages to develop different and independent roles in order to consistently win the match against red.

The authors’ perspective is not limited to a computer game, however. They envision more far-fetched scenarios in which robots could be used to control traffic signals, coordinate deliveries for autonomous vehicles, in warehouses and also for military surveillance.

Source: University of Illinois