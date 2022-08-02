Alienware M15 R7 arrives in Brazil with Intel Alder Lake, RTX 3070 Ti and ABNT-2 keyboard

Dell’s high-end notebook also received new Quad HD display with 240Hz refresh

Dell announced the arrival of the update of its Alienware line in Brazil with the introduction of the Alienware M15 R7. This is a high performance gaming notebook and part of the Alienware gaming brand, and it has among its highlights improvements in design, new features, screen with increased resolution and refresh rate and more up-to-date and powerful hardware.

Starting with the look, on the outside the Alienware M15 R7 is very similar to the R6, which we have already tested here. The main novelty is the new backlit keyboard with lighting and individual configuration per key, being possible to customize each of the keys with a different color, in addition to bringing different patterns for different games.

Another external change is the display. Now the Alienware M15 display brings an increase in resolution, with a 2560 x 1440 (Quad HD) display, plus a higher refresh rate, now operating at 240Hz.

But “under the hood” the changes are more profound. The first is the processor. Dell has updated its high-end gaming notebook with the newest generation of Intel Core processors, the 12th generation codenamed Alder Lake. The M15 R7 comes equipped with the Intel Core i7-12700H, model with 14 cores and 20 threads in a hybrid architecture, with 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. We tested this CPU in the recent ASUS ROG Zephyrus review and had very promising results.

The graphics card also received an upgrade, moving from the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti of the predecessor model to the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. This increase in configurations was accompanied by the evolution of the cooling system, the Alienware Cryo-tech, which now has a greater number of blades on the fan, increasing airflow and the system’s ability to reduce the temperature of the components, reaching a TDP up to 170W.

In terms of upgrades, Alienware maintains the standard combo of many gaming models, with two memory slots – in this case already upgraded to DDR5 – that can be upgraded up to 64GB in total, and two M.2 PCIe SSD storage slots with 1TB each, with a maximum of up to 2TB.

The Alienware M15 R7 is now available for purchase on the Dell website at a price of R$15,699 in a configuration of 32GB (2x16GB) of DDR5-4800 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. We already have a test unit here at Adrena that should spend the next few days running a lot of benchmarks and tests, and we’ll have our full analysis soon!

Alienware M15 R7 Complete Setup:

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700H

Operating System: Windows 11 Home Single

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6

Display: 15.6″ QHD (2560 x 1440), 240Hz, 2ms, with ComfortView Plus

Storage: 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Memory: 32GB (2x16GB), DDR5, 4800MHz; Expandable up to 64GB

6 cell 86 Wh battery

Alienware mSeries AlienFX per-key RGB keyboard, in Portuguese

Connectivity:

Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1675 (2×2) 802.11ax and Bluetooth

1 USB Type-A 3.2 1st Gen 5Gbit/s port

1 USB Type-A 3.2 1st Gen 5 Gbit/s port with PowerShare

1 Type-C port (includes Thunderbolt™ 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, DisplayPort 1.4 and 5V/3A Power Delivery capabilities)

1 USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1

1 HDMI 2.1 with HDCP 2.3 support

1 2.5Gbit/s RJ-45 Killer E3100 Ethernet port

1 global headset jack

