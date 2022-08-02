Amber Heard Needs To Sell Mansion To Pay Johnny Depp Fine | TN South

– PUBLICITY –

Looks like Amber Heard’s heartache is far from over. The actress was ordered to pay $10 million and $35,000 to her ex-husband Johnny Depp following the defamation trial earlier this year.

> Click here and receive the main news from the south of Santa Catarina on WhatsApp

The value has changed because the actor also had to pay about two million dollars to his ex.

According to information from the Daily Mail, the “Aquaman” star did not have the money to pay the millionaire fine, so he sold his home in the California desert (USA), which he would have bought in 2019.

The Yucca Valley mansion was traded for just over a million dollars and the money is expected to be used to pay the fine.

The information came to the public after court documents were revealed. The texts show that Amber turned down an offer of 16 million dollars, about 82 million reais, made by Johnny Depp’s lawyers at the time of the ex-couple’s divorce in 2016.

The Daily Mail also revealed that the amount was referring to half of the salary received by the actor during his participation in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge”.

Heard would still have told the lawyers that this was not a question of money. The conversations took place through emails, but the judge did not accept them as evidence during the trial, which ended in June 2022. The actress reportedly prohibited her lawyers from going after the money, as she wanted to be true to the world and her true intentions.

* Via ND+

*More celebrity news can be found on the blog Fuxicos & Famosos

— PUBLICITY —

NOTE: TN Sul is not responsible for any comment posted, certain that the comment is the final expression of the Facebook account holder and entirely responsible for any act, expressions, actions and words shown on this site. Any legal process is the sole responsibility of the commentator.