Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Is Aggressive Because He Has Erectile Dysfunction

The charge is recorded in the trial documents that have just been made public.

The soap opera Heard-Depp insists on never ending and a series of new confidential documents, now released at the end of July, promise to reignite yet another public battle between the actors. This time, the discussion involves Johnny Depp’s alleged erectile dysfunction, which Amber Heard claims was at the origin of one of the most violent episodes reported in court.

According to new documents, released in recent days, Heard’s team pointed to the health problem as the trigger that gave rise to the physical dispute that took place in Australia. It was that night that Depp cut off part of his finger on a bottle of vodka.

“Although Mr. Depp prefers not to disclose his erectile dysfunction, this condition is absolutely relevant to sexual violence, including his anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard,” reads a document dated March 28. According to lawyers, the inability to have an erection would be at the origin of several episodes of violence.

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife also claimed that her ex-husband took medication to be able to have sex and that, when this was not possible, the scenario became more violent. “I called it rabid sex because Johnny couldn’t see things through. He threw me on the bed. He did this several times. And it forced the relationship in an angry way,” explained Heard.

The actress also noted that the most violent episodes took place after Depp met up with friends for drinks. Among them would be her own father, David Heard, and Marilyn Manson.

Plus, the actress assured the court that she was financially independent, despite Depp insisting he would like to “take care of her.”