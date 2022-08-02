Amber Heard sells desert house to pay compensation to Johnny Depp Rolling Stone

Property was valued at $1 million, but it’s not enough to pay off Amber Heard’s debt

Amber Heard, actress and ex-wife of Johnny Deppsold her mansion in the Yucca Valley desert, California, USA, to pay for the compensation of the lawsuit brought by her ex-husband.

According to TMZ, the property was valued at US$ 1 million, double the price heard paid in 2019, when he purchased the house for $570,000. The sale is still not enough for the actress to pay off her $10 million debt with dep.

+++READ MORE: Dakota Johnson responds to criticism after the case Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: ‘For God’s sake, why am I involved?’

See images of the mansion below.

Go inside Amber Heard’s Yucca Valley retreat. For more photos and info: https://t.co/mZGeyCItyjpic.twitter.com/2IYnJJkT46 — Dirt (@DirtDotCom) June 1, 2022

Amber x Depp

The defamation suit brought against the Amber Heard is based on an article she wrote in 2018 for the newspaper The Washington Post. In it, the artist does not cite Johnny Depp, but claims to be a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The ex-couple’s trial process began on April 11.

Amber Heard presented images and videos of alleged physical assaults by depp, denied and considered fraud during the trial. The process took six weeks and the actress was ordered to pay the actor $10 million.

+++READ MORE: Amber Heard will publish a book on the relationship with Johnny Depp to pay compensation to the actor, says site

After the verdict, she appealed the jury’s decision on the grounds that the identity of one of the jurors did not match that presented at trial. Another observation is that the compensation amounts would be excessive. The appeals were ignored by the judge.

weeks later Johnny Depp decided to do the same (via The globe) and filed an appeal to set aside the $2 million he was ordered to pay to heard.