



Amber Heard sells her desert home in the US after debt compensation to Depp Photo: Playback/Twitter/@DirtDotCom

The actress Amber Heard sold a mansion he owned in the Yucca Valley desert region of Southern California (USA) for about $1 million. The information was published on the website. TMZ.

According to the international vehicle, the actress closed the deal on the 18th, about a month after being ordered to pay 10.35 million dollars (about R$ 53.58 million) to ex-husband Johnny Depp, in a defamation lawsuit brought by the actor against her.

In the same lawsuit, the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ was also ordered to pay 2 million dollars (about R$ 10.9 million) to his ex, in damages for defamation.

Go inside Amber Heard’s Yucca Valley retreat. For more photos and info: https://t.co/mZGeyCItyj pic.twitter.com/2IYnJJkT46 — Dirt (@DirtDotCom) June 1, 2022

Recently revealed documents from the trial involving the artists show that Depp’s lawyers offered her a $16 million settlement at the time of their divorce, but Amber declined.

The amount offered by the actor’s lawyers and refused by his ex-wife amounts to practically double what she will have to pay him. The international press claims that the actress did not accept the offer because she claimed that “it was not a question of money”.