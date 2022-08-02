Amber Heard sells her desert home in the US after debt compensation to Depp

Admin 27 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views



Amber Heard sells her desert home in the US after debt compensation to Depp

Amber Heard sells her desert home in the US after debt compensation to Depp

Photo: Playback/Twitter/@DirtDotCom

The actress Amber Heard sold a mansion he owned in the Yucca Valley desert region of Southern California (USA) for about $1 million. The information was published on the website. TMZ.

According to the international vehicle, the actress closed the deal on the 18th, about a month after being ordered to pay 10.35 million dollars (about R$ 53.58 million) to ex-husband Johnny Depp, in a defamation lawsuit brought by the actor against her.

In the same lawsuit, the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ was also ordered to pay 2 million dollars (about R$ 10.9 million) to his ex, in damages for defamation.

Recently revealed documents from the trial involving the artists show that Depp’s lawyers offered her a $16 million settlement at the time of their divorce, but Amber declined.

The amount offered by the actor’s lawyers and refused by his ex-wife amounts to practically double what she will have to pay him. The international press claims that the actress did not accept the offer because she claimed that “it was not a question of money”.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Amber Heard Sells Mansion To Pay Off Debt With Johnny Depp

With the end of the trial of Amber Heard (Aquaman) and Johnny Depp …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved