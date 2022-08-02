Gabriel Mansur – 18:57 | updated on 08/01/2022 19:06



Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Photos: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Actress and model Amber Heard, ordered to pay millionaire damages to her ex-husband Johnny Depp, sold a mansion belonging to her in the desert region of Yucca Valley, in southern California, for US$ 1.05 million (R. $5.44 million). The sale of the property was reported by the North American website TMZ.

According to the report, Amber closed the deal on July 18, about a month after she was ordered to pay $10.35 million in a defamation lawsuit filed by the actor. In the same sentence, Depp was ordered to pay US$ 2 million (R$ 10.34 million) in damages to Amber Heard, also for defamation, which reduced the debt of the actress. Also according to TMZ, the property in Yucca Valley just sold by Heard was acquired by her in 2019, for US$ 570 thousand (R$ 2.9 million).

The sale of the property comes public amid news that the actress turned down a settlement of US$ 16 million (R$ 82 million) offered by the lawyers of the actor. Newly revealed court documents involving the former couple show that the attempt at conciliation took place around the time of the divorce. The amount offered by the defense is almost double what she owes the actor when discounting the $2 million she will receive from him.

According to the Daily Beast, the $16 million was half the $33 million Depp received in salary for Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (2017), filmed when the actor and actress were still married. The international press says that Heard did not follow the advice of his lawyers to accept the offer, claiming that “it was not a question of money”.

