Amber Heard Sells Mansion To Pay Off Debt With Johnny Depp

With the end of the trial of Amber Heard (Aquaman) and Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean), the financial situation of the actress was not easy. Proof of this is that she recently sold her mansion for around US$ 1.5 million – R$ 5.44 million reais.

After the judge’s ruling that Amber will have to compensate her ex-husband in $ 10.35 million, she closed the deal on July 18 of her property in the desert region of Yucca Valley, in the southern state of California, USA. .

According to TMZ, the lawsuit documents showed that the actress turned down a $16 million offer for a divorce, double what she will have to pay Depp.

The defamation lawsuit that Depp filed against Amber, due to her having published an article in a British newspaper saying that she was a victim of domestic violence, also determined that the actor compensated the actress with US$ 2 million.

Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Offered $16 Million at the Time of Divorce

Amber Heard acquired the newly sold California desert mansion in 2019 for $570 million.

The lawsuit documents reveal that at the time of the divorce, Johnny Depp’s lawyers even offered a $16 million settlement, but Amber reportedly declined.

At the time, the actress’ lawyers would have advised her not to accept, justifying that it was not just a matter of money.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

How was Amber Heard’s situation in Aquaman?

Amber Heard played the role of mere in the first movie of Aquaman and after so many controversies of the trial, she lost the role for the second film of the hero. Warner Bros. he even decided to re-record several scenes in which Heard appeared in the sequel.

Now the question that does not want to be silent is who will be the replacement for the actress to live the character. Rumors are that the public’s favorite is Emilia Clarkewho has worked alongside Jason Momoa in the epic series game of Thrones.

After the outcome of the trial, a fan-made poster was even released showing Clarke as Mera, but so far there is no information from DC that this will happen.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom had some release dates postponed, but it has already been confirmed that the feature will hit theaters in March 2023, after four years of the first film.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.