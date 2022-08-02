American gets the biggest penalty for breaking into the Capitol

support the 247

ICL

247 – An associate of the far-right Three Percenters militia was sentenced this Monday (1) to seven years and three months in prison for participating in the attack on the Capitol in Washington DC, United States, on January 6, 2019. 2021, when supporters of then US President Donald Trump invaded the country’s legislature and accused the US electoral system of being fraudulent. Guy Reffitt had five felony counts, including bringing a weapon onto Capitol grounds and obstructing official proceedings.

Reffitt’s sentence, handed down by US District Judge Dabney Friedrich, was the longest for anyone involved in the riot. The judiciary banned the American from joining militia groups and ordered him to undergo mental health treatment.

Eduardo Bolsonaro

US congressman Jamie Raskin (Democratic Party) told a group of Brazilians that one of the investigations carried out by the US Congress into the Capitol must involve the international connections of the American extreme right. Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) may be included in the investigations.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.