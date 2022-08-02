Ann Dowd will be in the new The Exorcist with Leslie Odom Jr.

News for the new version of The Exorcist in development at the producer Blumhouse and at Universal Pictures.

the long of Blumhouse starring actor Leslie Odom Jr. will also have the actress Ann Dowd (in The Handmaid’s Tale) in the list.

Next to the duo we will also have the actress Ellen Burstyn who will reprise her character from the original 1973 classic directed by William Friedkin.

David Gordon Green directs the project, which will be a trilogy, as a script for Peter Sattler and Green.

Released in 1973, the film is a classic of cinema and adored by the public. The plot follows a 12-year-old girl who has been behaving strangely. With the help of a priest, the family comes to the conclusion that she is possessed by the devil. So, together with another priest experienced in exorcisms, they go to try to free the girl from this evil entity.

The new feature arrives in October 2023.

Check out where to watch the original movie below.

AVAILABLE ON THE FOLLOWING STREAMING(S):

With information from Variety.

