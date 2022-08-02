Another type of Spider-Man is revealed for the movie “Across the Spider-Verse” ~ Marvel Universe 616

There’s more news from the Spider-Verse. Thanks to Twitter user @preterniadotcom, we’ve uncovered evidence that a new variant of Spider-Man will join the adventure of Miles Morales and his allies in 2023’s ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’. new official merchadising for the film, Cyborg Spider-Woman is set to appear in the Marvel sequel:

The collectible figure reveals Cyborg Spider-Woman’s muscular body, which is highlighted by a massive cannon in her right hand. In Marvel Comics, the only reference to Cyborg Spider-Woman so far was during the ‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ storyline, a team-focused miniseries between various never-before-seen characters from across the Multiverse, such as a Spider-Man. Spider who is a Man who transforms into a real spider or Spider-Gwen. The character’s animated debut in the Spider-Verse sequel is potentially her first screen appearance.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) sets out on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of spider-people who must face off against a powerful villain. . Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Dave Callaham.

