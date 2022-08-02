Atltico sells 49.9% of Diamond for R$340 million Multiplan

photo: Divulgao/Diamond Mall Atltico sold 49.9% of Diamond Mall for BRL 340 million

Atltico agreed to sell 49.9% of the Diamond Mall, located in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, for R$340 million Multiplan. The company, which already held the other 50.1%, announced the acquisition of the remaining percentage in a notice to the market published this Tuesday (2). “Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobilirios SA informs its investors and the market in general that it has exercised its preemptive right in the acquisition of the remaining 49.9% interest in the DiamondMall shopping center, currently held by Clube Atltico Mineiro, increasing its interest to 100% The conclusion of the acquisition is subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent that are usual in deals of this nature, including approval by CADE”, reads the statement.

The payment of the R$340 million will be made as follows: R$136 million in cash and the R$204 million divided into 12 equal and successive monthly installments, indexed to the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

The document was signed by Multiplan’s vice president of finance and investor relations, Armando d’Almeida Neto.

The objective of the business is to reduce black-and-white debts, especially those with short-term payment. In 2017, Atltico had already sold 50.1% of Diamond Multiplan for BRL 250 million as a way to enable the construction of the MRV Arena.

Diamond sale by Atltico

On May 30, the Atltico Deliberative Council approved the sale of 49.9% of Diamond Mall, in a unanimous vote held at the club’s administrative headquarters in the Lourdes neighborhood, located next to the mall. There were 280 votes in favour.

Galo projected to raise between R$ 270 and R$ 330 million with the mall’s negotiation, a value below what was effectively achieved with Multiplan. In this way, it could obtain between R$50 and R$61 million in debt discounts.

The club had been presenting several studies to the directors to show that the sale of the Diamond Mall is the solution for the club to reduce onerous debts. Last year, Galo paid around R$87 million in interest.

Interest is on debts involving bank loans, labor and agent agreements. In a recent study sent to the board members, Atltico highlighted that the sale of Diamond Mall is part of the club’s financial recovery plan.

In the study, Atltico also made it clear that the money from the sale of the mall to solve financial problems. In this way, no investments will be made in football. The amount will also not be used to pay off part of the debt with patrons who helped the club build the champion team last year.