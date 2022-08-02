August releases in theaters

With the beginning of each month, movie buffs soon look to find out what will be out in theaters throughout the period. To anticipate this search, the State Gazette separated the three main releases of each week in August, highlighting national works and major Hollywood titles.

What’s coming in theaters

In this first week of August, starting next Thursday, 4th, Brazilian cinemas will show the national “The Speaker”. With Fábio Porchat, Dani Calabresa, Antônio Tabet and big names in comedy, the feature will focus on a man mistaken for a motivational speaker, who starts to assume this position.

• Share this news on Whatsapp • Share this news on Telegram

In the same week, we will also have the launch of “Bullet Train”, with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, and the animation “Beyond the Legend”.

READ TOO

• Quaest survey: 70% of Brazilians don’t know what the STF is • Visual effects artist makes a complaint about Marvel: “anxiety attacks” • Netflix loses 1 million subscribers and registers the biggest drop in history

The following week, from the 11th, “Dad is Pop” will be the Brazilian debut in cinemas. The cast includes Lázaro Ramos and Paolla Oliveira and tells the story of a man who needs to learn how to deal with fatherhood. To complete, there will be the release of the horror “X – The Mark of Death” and the dramatic thriller “The Beast”.

Then, from the 18th, “45 do Segundo Tempo” and “Maior que o Mundo” also reinforce the list of Brazilian premieres in cinemas. To top it off, anime fans eagerly await “Dragon-Ball Super: Superhero”.

Finally, to end the month, another national one: “My Perfect Family”. However, the spotlight will all be on “No! Do not look!”, a horror that has been receiving praise from the public and critics on the international stage. The director is Jordan Peele, the same as “Get Out!” it is us”.

Check out the top three releases each week, with Brazilians in bold: