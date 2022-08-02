Ayman al-Zawahiri: who was the al-Qaeda leader killed by the US in Afghanistan

Ayman Al Zawahiri

Zawahiri was al-Qaeda’s most prominent spokesman and ideologue in recent years.

Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was killed by a US drone strike in Afghanistan, was known as al-Qaeda’s top ideologue.

An eye surgeon who helped found the militant group Egyptian Islamic Jihad, he assumed leadership of al-Qaeda after the assassination of Osama bin Laden by US forces in May 2011.

Zawahiri was considered bin Laden’s right-hand man. Some experts believe he was the “operational brain” behind the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Zawahiri was number two — second only to bin Laden — on the US government’s 2001 “Most Wanted Terrorists” list in 2001 and had a $25 million bounty on his head.

