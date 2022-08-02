Balbuena plans duel with Flamengo and highlights Corinthians fans

Corinthians starts, this Tuesday, its walk in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores. The opponent is a strong candidate for the title, Flamengo, and the first game will take place at Neo Química Arena.

“It’s a game of details. There will have to be mistakes to have an advantage. We know that Flamengo has a good team. We do too, but it’s going to be a great game”, began defender Balbuena after the victory over Botafogo, last Saturday, for the Brasileirão.

“This type of game is 11 against 11. We respect the Flamengo team a lot, which has a great team, great players. But this type of game we know how it is. So, it’s working, trying to arrive in the best way and, at home, do a good job,” he added.

Timão beat Glorioso on Saturday 1-0 and kept the second place in the Brazilian Championship. On the other hand, Rubro-Negro beat Atlético-GO by 4 to 1, at Maracanã – the stadium, by the way, will host the return game against Corinthians, next Tuesday.

In this first game, Fiel will be strong, as it has been doing throughout the season, regardless of the competition. Balbuena knows the importance of this 12th player.

“We know. They always party, in this type of (decisive) game even more, and it will, of course, be a great strength for us”, he concluded.

Corinthians and Flamengo play the first duel of the Libertadores quarterfinals this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena. The return will be next week, the 9th, at Maracanã, at the same time.