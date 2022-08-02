Barbie movie: release date, cast and what to expect from the production – Vogue

+



Margot Robbie as Barbie (Photo: Jaap Buitendijk)

The Barbie movie, which will tell the story of the most famous doll in the world, is scheduled for release in 2023 and there is already a lot of talk about what to expect from it. But, it is not the first time that the doll is the protagonist of a film production. Anyone who was a child in the 2000s will certainly remember animations like the classics Barbie as Rapunzel (2002), Barbie in The Princess and the Commoner (2004) and Barbie in Swan Lake (2003).

Below, check out everything we already know about the new live-action film!

Who is in the cast of the Barbie movie?

The lead role will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will play Barbie’s boyfriend Ken. Besides them, other notable actors join the production of LuckyChap Entertainment. They are: Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera and Oscar winner Emerald Fennell. Sex Education’s Emma Mackey has also signed on to appear alongside Ncuti Gatwa in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

Ryan Gosling will play Ken (Photo: Jaap Buitendijk)

When will the Barbie movie be released?

Warner Bros Pictures confirmed at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas that the film will hit theaters in July 21, 2023.

What is the plot of the Barbie movie?

The film will tell the story of a doll who lives in Barbieland and will be forced to leave for not being up to the standards of beauty. Throughout the plot, Barbie will discover that beauty can only be found within ourselves. Yes, that sounds a bit cliché, but let’s hope like feminist author Greta Gerwig, nominated for an Oscar for lady birdwho is writing and directing the film, with input from his partner Noah Baumbach, will tell that story.

Is there already a trailer for the Barbie movie?

Not yet, but Warner Brothers has released some early photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the Barbie and Ken character.

Margot Robbie as Barbie

Filming of Barbie is underway in California. Here, Gosling and Robbie were seen together on Venice Beach (Photo: PEX/MEGA)

According to Margot Robbie, the film will take into account previous criticisms of Barbie. In an interview published in the August 2021 issue of British Vogue, the actress admitted that creating a live-action Barbie movie “comes with a lot of baggage” as well as “a lot of nostalgic connections.” “People often hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what this movie is going to be,’ and then they separate from what Greta Gerwig is writing and directing, and they’re like, ‘Oh well, maybe I don’t know…’ ”. It’s no secret that the franchise’s lack of diversity is historically criticized and is something the author will need to grapple with in the film.

Margot Robbie took over from Amy Schumer

After signing the contract to star in the Barbie movie, actress Amy Schumer dropped out of production. “They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to, which was the only way I was interested in doing it,” Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter. Another fact that didn’t please the actress was when the studio sent her a pair of Manolo shoes. Blahnik to congratulate her on the casting news: “The idea that this is exactly what every woman should want, right then and there, I should have said, ‘You got the wrong girl’.”

Ryan Gosling is happy playing Ken

After Warner Brothers released the first images of Ryan Gosling as Ken, the actor shared on his networks that he is thrilled to have landed the role. “Finally, it’s happening,” he joked to Variety while promoting hidden agent, from Netflix. “This has been going on my whole life… I felt like I was watching myself. I felt seen. I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. I have to do this for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.”

He also hinted at the film’s plot by comparing his character to Barbie with that of hidden agent. “Ken’s life is even more difficult than in hidden agent, I think… Ken has no money, no job, no car, no home. He is going through some things.”

Greta Gerwig and Mattel

Barbie has a detailed history. The doll, whose full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, hails from a fictional town in Wisconsin, is a Pisces sign, and has had more than 200 careers, according to Mattel, that ranged from firefighter to CEO to surgeon. She also traveled to space in 1965, ran for president in 1992, and split from Ken in 2004, before reconciling with him in 2011. Based on the clothes Robbie was photographed wearing on set, it seems Gerwig will be referencing situations. specifics reported by Mattel, although she is undoubtedly putting her own spin on the story.

Robbie and Gosling were photographed in costumes reminiscent of Hot Skatin' 1994 Barbie (Photo: Mega/GC)

We are looking forward to the costume

It’s still a year away from the premiere of the Barbie movie, but the production is already launching a trend: Barbiecore. The person behind Robbie and Gosling’s retro costumes and Oscar-winning designer Jacqueline Durran, who previously collaborated with Gerwig on the wardrobe of lovely women. She is also the mind behind Kristen Stewart’s numerous Chanel looks in Spencer.