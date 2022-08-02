Barbiecore: what Barbie represents today – 02/08/2022 – Illustrated

Blonde, with blue eyes and a guitar body, the most famous doll on the planet, emerged in the late 1950s, in the United States, as an ideal of woman and femininity. Since then, it has been painted by many as a cultural symbol of sexism and racism. Still, it never left the scene and now inspires the name of a new fashionista trend, the so-called “Barbiecore”.

In Brazil alone, in June, the search for the terms “Barbie girl” and “Barbie tattoo” in the social network of images Pinterest grew, respectively, 92% and 46%, in relation to the previous year.

And even though Barbie is a toy aimed at children, it is adults and young people from Generation Z — those born between 1995 and 2010 — who, in recent times, have given prominence to her image.

While actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling go viral on the networks, with leaked images of the film “Barbie”, by Greta Gerwig — director of “Lady Bird” and “Little Women”, the vibrant color of hot pink, which is doll, invades windows and catwalks around the world.

That’s because after months locked at home, several survivors of the pandemic have been living days of extravagance. With mass vaccination, it was possible to flaunt not only the joys of social contact, but also the appreciation for being alive. And it is in this context that vibrant colors began to gain more space in wardrobes.

Linked to the so-called “dopamine dressing” —the trend of intense colors and eye-catching fabrics that refer to sensations such as happiness, pleasure and ecstasy—, the “Barbiecore” style made hot pink the great color of the moment.

At this year’s Paris Fashion Week, Italy’s Valentino showcased a series of hot pink outfits, accessories and backdrops, all produced in their own Pantone shade, commissioned by the label’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The glittering neon of the Valentino collection was also seen on some red carpets, on the bodies of artists Zendaya, Lizzo, Anne Hathaway and Simone Ashley. In addition to them, celebrities such as Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian, Winnie Harlow, Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox and Olivia Rodrigo also appeared with looks steeped in tone.

But it’s not just the early success of the movie “Barbie” — which, by the way, didn’t even hit theaters — and the explosion of hot pink motivated by “dopamine dressing” that have given shape to “Barbiecore”.

The doll’s classic hairstyle, with the overly smooth strands held in a ponytail, has also been successful, for example. Ultra-colorful makeup, tummy bumps and the return of miniskirts also endorse the style, which also draws on the fashion nod to the 2000s.

According to design specialist Ethel Leon, who teaches classes on the cultural history of colors, the emergence of “Barbiecore” draws attention because, above all, it comes at a time when the ideal of woman preached by the doll brand in the 1990s 1950s, it breaks up more and more, not having great adherence in the contemporary era.

According to her, linking the hot pink’s current success to the image of Barbie can be a problem, as the toy emerged as a “glamorous feminine symbol”, amid the context of the end of World War II – a period in which the rose came to be culturally associated with the idea of ​​femininity.

“Appliances companies started to use a marketing that established blue as a masculine color and pink as feminine”, says Leon. “Before that, there was no such distinction [de gêneros]. And Barbie pink is an extreme shade, meaning it would be extreme femininity.”

Seen by some as a “bimbo” — a term referring to sexually attractive women devoid of intelligence and wit — the doll is often associated with futility and frailty, something inherited by other famous preppy characters, such as Sharpay, from “High School Musical”, as remembered by stylist and image consultant Janaina Souza.

According to Souza, the fact that the “Barbiecore” trend is also being adopted by men – such as musicians Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly and Jack Harlow – shows an important side of the phenomenon that, in her view, goes beyond the vibrations of pink. -shock and relates to current discussions of feminism.

“We’re not talking about any shade of pink. It’s hot pink. It’s something strong, very intense. It shows power. We should stop looking at it as futile,” she says. “There are a lot of people these days who are willing to change the image of Barbie. There are those who want to see Barbie in real life. It’s a long process, but it’s happening, and I see ‘Barbiecore’ as part of that.”