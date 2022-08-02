Barcelona announces activation of third economic lever and injects another R$ 530 million in cash

This Monday (1st), Barcelona made a very important announcement for the future of the club, which is still experiencing a serious financial crisis. The Catalans agreed to sell 24.5% of Barça Studios, the company that runs the club’s audiovisual and internet productions, for 100 million euros (R$ 530 million).

In an official statement, the club confirmed that the company’s share was sold to Socios.com, a firm specializing in managing assets on the internet, such as NFTs.

“FC Barcelona announces the sale of 24.5% of Barça Studios to the company Socios.com for 100 million euros, to accelerate the club’s audiovisual, blockchain, NFT and Web strategy. with the authorization of the General Assembly of Members of FC Barcelona held on the 23rd of October”, reads the full statement.

The expectation of Barcelona is that, with this injection of money in the coffers of the club, the team will be able to register the reinforcements hired for this season, such as Lewandowski, Koundé, Christensen and Kessié.