Barcelona officially introduce Jules Koundé

A week after officially announcing the signing of Jules Koundé, Barcelona presented the ex-Sevilla defender this Monday morning (01).

The player is considered one of the main players in his position in Spanish football and was also wanted by Chelsea, who took a ‘hat’ from Barça.









Hired by Sevilla in 2019, for 25 million euros from Bordeaux, the defender played 133 games for the Andalusian team and consolidated himself as one of the main young defenders in world football.



