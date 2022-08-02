Best visitor in history, Palmeiras aims for Atlético-MG’s vacancy and record in Libertadores | palm trees

Without losing away from home in Libertadores since 2019, Palmeiras starts the duel against Atlético-MG, this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Mineirão, aiming for the classification for the semifinal for the third consecutive year and, if possible, another record. in the competition.

In addition to defending the historic sequence of 19 matches without being defeated as a visitor, Verdão comes from a current series of 16 unbeaten games, with nine consecutive victories. And it is two to equal the mark of Galo, who went unbeaten for 18 straight clashes, from 2019 to this season’s group stage.

1 of 1 Palmeiras team against Cerro Porteño in the Libertadores round of 16 — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL Palmeiras team against Cerro Porteño in the Libertadores round of 16 — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

Abel Ferreira’s team hasn’t lost a Libertadores game since May last year, when they were beaten by Defensa y Justicia, at Allianz Parque. As a visitor, the last defeat was in April 2019, against San Lorenzo, in Buenos Aires.

In 2022, Verdão managed to extend the characteristic of achieving good results away from the arena to national competitions.

Only undefeated in the Brasileirão as a visitor (six wins and four draws in ten games), Verdão lost only twice at home this season, both against São Paulo: 3 to 1 in the first leg of the Paulistão final and 1 to 0 in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The numbers of palm trees as a visitor in 2022:

24 games

14 wins

8 draws

2 losses

41 goals scored

15 goals conceded

Current two-time champion of Libertadores, Verdão had already won the 1999 tournament before the double in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The Palmeiras team has the best campaign (18 points) and the best attack (25 goals) in the history of the groups, and is the team with the longest winning streak (nine straight triumphs) and the longest unbeaten record as a visitor (19 games). The club also leads other statistics among Brazilians.

With only three games at Mineirão, Verdão still hasn’t won at the rival stadium in games valid for Libertadores. Interestingly, however, the Palmeiras team left the field with the classification on two occasions.

Palmeiras and Atlético-MG will face each other this Wednesday, at Mineirão, and on the 10th, at Allianz Parque. Both matches will be played at 21:30. Whoever advances to the stage faces the winner of the duel between Athletico and Estudiantes in the semifinals.

