Botafogo negotiates pre-contract with Perri, from Náutico and ex-São Paulo

Botafogo is negotiating a pre-contract with Lucas Perri, Náutico’s goalkeeper on loan from São Paulo until December. The talk is for a three-year deal renewable for another season and signing is expected to take place soon. If everything is confirmed, the transfer will take place in 2023.

Lucas Perri is on loan at Náutico until December and has a contract with São Paulo until the end of January 2023. As he is less than six months away from the end of his contract, he can sign a pre-contract. In this scenario, Tricolor would not receive anything for the player.

Botafogo is looking for a new goalkeeper in the ball market, with an eye on the transition process of Gatito Fernández (34 years old) – different vehicles report the possibility of Diego Loureiro being loaned to Guarani.

São Paulo and Lucas Perri had agreed to a contract renewal in parallel with the goalkeeper’s loan to Náutico, but the agreement was never signed. The parties differ on the subject and conversations in recent months have not resolved the issue. Currently, the squad of coach Rogério Ceni has Jandrei, the recently hired Felipe Alves and Thiago Couto, who had been acting, as options for the position.

