Brad Pitt gives up retirement: ‘One day at a time’

Brad Pitt gave his fans a scare. After declaring that the next few years will mark the last stage of his career, the two-Oscar winner stepped back and gave more details about his impactful claim. At 58 years old, the actor still does not consider leaving the film industry for good.

In an interview with GQ, one of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities had revealed that she considered this the last semester of her career, the final stage. However, on the Bullet Train red carpet, Brad Pitt said he didn’t articulate his ideas as he wanted in the magazine chat.

“I was just saying, ‘I’m past middle age and I want to be specific about what my last experiences are going to be, anyway.’ I’ve never been a guy with a five-year plan. I just do what feels right for the day. I still operate that way, one day at a time”, explained the interpreter of Ladybug/Ladybug in Trem Bala.

In addition to the new film with Sandra Bullock and Bad Bunny, Pitt has another project in the film industry. Directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Babylon will reunite the star with Margot Robbie — the duo starred in Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (2019).

In Babylon, which is scheduled to open in theaters in December, the star will return to acting in a film about the backstage of Hollywood. According to Pitt himself, the film is an epic about former industry figures adapting to the transition from silent to talkies.

Despite being shown at CinemaCon, the trailer for Babylon has yet to be released. So, watch the preview of Bullet Train, Pitt’s new movie, below, which opens this Thursday (4):