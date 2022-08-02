Brad Pitt wears a colorful green suit as he takes to the red carpet at the bullet train premiere

Brad Pitt rocked a somewhat colorful ensemble as he hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Bullet Train.

The 58-year-old actor was all smiles at the premiere at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on Monday.

The actor was also seen on the red carpet with his co-star Logan Lerman and longtime manager Cynthia Pete Dante.

Pete came out in a teal knit blouse under a pale lime green coat and matching baggy pants.

He also sported a salt and pepper beard for his night on the red carpet.

The actor completed the look with a pair of yellow Adidas sneakers with brown stripes.

The Los Angeles premiere saw Pete return home after the last few weeks flying around the world for the international premieres of Bullet Train.

It was first seen in Paris on 18 July, before traveling to Berlin for the premiere there the next day.

He completed his three-city promotional tour in three days with the London debut just a day after Berlin.

Bullet Train is based on Kōtarō Isaka’s 2010 novel Maria Beetle, adapted for this film by Zak Olkewicz (Street of Fear: Part Two – 1978).

Pete plays an assassin known as Ladybug, who tries to leave his murderous world behind when he is persuaded of one last job by his therapist Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock).

His job is to board a fast train from Tokyo to Kyoto and retrieve a suitcase, though he soon discovers that there are other assassins aboard with the same objective.

After the bullet train hits theaters, Pete will appear in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon.

Set in a transition period in Hollywood from the silent film era to the “talking” era, the film arrived in limited release on Christmas Day and January 6, 2023 in wide release.

He is also slated to meet his Ocean’s Eleven co-star George Clooney in an untitled project about a pair of highly capable psychics who have been given the same assignment.

