Brazilian makes impressive Black Widow cosplay; check out

Even a year after the release of Black Widow in theaters, the character is still alive in the hearts of fans who admire and identify with her personality. Thus, it is normal that there are several tributes, one of them being cosplay.

The new personification of the time was on account of a Brazilian, who reproduced very well the Black Widow and its details.

About the Black Widow movie

Black Widow is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the twenty-fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film follows Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, as she confronts the darker side of her story when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past emerges. Pursued by a relentless force willing to do anything to destroy her, Natasha must deal with her past as a spy and the relationships she left behind long before she became an Avenger.

The production was directed by Cate Shortland, with a screenplay by Eric Pearson and features Scarlett Johansson, playing Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, OT Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz.

remember your story

Natasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow, was one of the most talented spies and assassins in the entire world and one of the founding members of the Avengers.

Originally an agent of the Soviet foreign intelligence agency, the KGB, she later became a member of SHIELD, the international counterintelligence agency. Having an extensive mastery of martial arts and armed with her Widow’s Sting, she has become one of the most efficient agents in S.H.I.E.L.D.

To balance the combat against superhumans, the character has a small arsenal of her own. It often features stun guns, combat tonfas, and good old-fashioned firearms in the form, usually, of dual pistols.

Fan performs amazing cosplay of Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson’s days have come to an end in the MCU, unfortunately. However, Black Widow’s legion of fans remains alive and ready for new dazzling challenges to honor the character. This time, we selected a cosplay made in Brazil.

The cosplay was produced by artist Carol Pizarro, who took great care in the construction and hit directly on the character’s look. Through the published images, it is possible to visually understand how much the cosplayer dedicated and struggled to perform the impersonation, impacting everyone with the result presented.

In addition, Carol made a point of reproducing every detail that belongs to the character, being very similar to the avenger.

