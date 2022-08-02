Bride is devastated to discover secret bet between family members about her wedding: “I’m canceling the party”

Who needs a hater when you have a family like that? A bride was outraged to discover that her own family had secretly bet on how long it would take the groom to “regret marrying” her. The ceremony would take place at the end of August, but the woman revealed that she is considering changing her plans and getting married only on paper, in a registry office, so as not to have to face all the family members, on what would be her big day.

The bride's cousin warned her that her own family was making bets behind her back, about how long it would take her future husband to realize he made a mistake in choosing her for the exchange of rings.

“My wedding was supposed to be at the end of this month, but I’m planning on canceling everything and having a wedding at the registry office because my cousin told me my family was betting on how long it would take my fiancé to realize he wasn’t getting the ‘nice wife’ he wanted. he was waiting, and would regret marrying me”, said the woman, in a post that went viral on the forum reddit.

The bride-to-be even confronted relatives, who claimed it was a harmless prank. The family even came to accuse her of hiding her true personality from her fiance, who would only find out what she really is after the ceremony took place. “When I confronted them, they said it was just a harmless joke and that I didn’t have the personality to be a submissive housewife, which a man like my fiancé would obviously want. My sister-in-law even joked about making sure my fiancé didn’t realize this until after the wedding, as I confronted them.”, reported the woman.

The bride also explained that her cousin’s joke left her even more hurt: “I was already upset, but her joke only got worse 10 times, and I told everyone I was canceling the wedding. My family told me I couldn’t do it because people would comment and my future sons-in-law wouldn’t be happy about it, but I told them I didn’t care and they could tell everyone why I never had a wedding ceremony. wedding”.

“My parents are telling me not to cancel the wedding as I would regret it in the long run and it would be embarrassing for our family and me if it was canceled now, but I will not go back.”concluded the woman, who seemed sure of the decision to cancel the ceremony.

The post, which already has more than 840 comments on Reddit, is part of the “Am I The Asshole?” community. (“Am I the asshole?”, in free translation). The idea of ​​the forum is to tell both sides of a nonviolent argument or conflict, so that users can decide whether you are right or wrong in that situation. See some answers:

“NTA [Não é a babaca]but have your wedding, just uninvite your family”, said one profile, which had more than 17,000 supporters. “NTA [Não é a idiota], and don’t just do that. Cancel invitations to everyone who participated in this joke, hire security and ensure they will be kicked out if they show up at the ceremony.” replied another user.

“This is the best way! Canceling will only make you look weaker, do the wedding without them, and show them wrong!”countered another member of the community.

“NTA [Não é a babaca]. Don’t cancel the wedding, just don’t invite your family.” stated another profile.

And you? What you would do?

