bullet | Meet the new action movie starring Brad Pitt

David Leitch, who has worked on films such as deadpool 2, John Wick and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shawis about to release its newest movie in theaters: Bullet train.





Photo: Sony Pictures / Canaltech

Classified as a thriller and action-comedy, the film is based on a Japanese novel called Maria Beetle written by Kōtarō Isaka and published in 2010. Bullet train arrives in Brazilian cinemas in August, and it’s time to know a little more about him.







Brad Pitt plays Ladybug in Bullet Train (Image: Handout/Sony Pictures) Photo: Canaltech

Bullet Train: What is it about?

The film Bullet train follows five assassins on a bullet train journey from Tokyo to Kyoto, each with a different mission. The protagonist is Ladybug (Brad Pitt), a professional recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to pick up a briefcase.

But on the train, Ladybug ends up being put together with different assassins and adversaries from other parts of the world, discovering that their goals are somehow connected.

Bullet Train: crew and cast

In addition to Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, the film Bullet train features Joey King (The Act, The Kissing Tent), Zazie Beetz (atlanta, joker) Karen Fukuhara (the boys, Suicide squad), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (kick-ass, nocturnal animals), between others.

The adapted screenplay was in the hands of Zak Olkewicz (Rua do Medo: 1978), and the direction with David Leitch.

Check out the trailer for Bullet train:

Bullet train opens in Brazilian cinemas on August 5th.

