‘Bullet Train’: Why did Lady Gaga drop out of the movie with Brad Pitt?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weeklythe director David Leitch revealed that the actress and singer Lady Gaga dropped out of the cast ‘Bullet train’his next film, to work on the recent crime drama ‘Gucci House’in Ridley Scott.

“It all came down to your schedule with Ridley’s movie [Scott]”He explained. “There were brief arguments and then it wasn’t going to work because she was getting ready for Ridley’s movie, [Casa] Gucci. They started running just before we did and it didn’t really work.”

Despite the mixed reception, Gaga received plaudits from critics and audiences alike, earning awards for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani, as well as BAFTA, Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and SAG Award nominations.

Remembering that the Sony Pictures postponed the premiere of ‘Bullet train’ for the third time in the US, moving the July 2022 release to august 5th this year.

based on the book Maria Beetle in Kotaro Isaka, the plot accompanies “five assassins who meet on a moving bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka, with only a few stops along the way. They discover that their missions are unrelated, but the question is, who will make it off the train alive and what awaits them at the final station?”

The cast also has Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Sandra Bullock and the singer bad bunny.

