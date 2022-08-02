CADUNIC: Is online registration via mobile allowed?

In recent years, the Federal Government has sought to offer social programs with the objective of economically supporting the Brazilian population. With the recent implementation of Brazil aid and Auxílio Gás, many families began to sign up for the CadUnique.

O Single Registration it is used as a prerequisite for entry into many public policies. The register contains various information such as family income, family situation, housing conditions, among others.

However, interested parties seek to know whether enrollment in the CadUnique can be carried out by remote means, since with the advancement of technology and the Covid-19 pandemic, this would be an excellent option. Keep with us.

Programs and social benefits that use the Cadastro Único as a basis for selection:

Brazil aid

My home, my life

Bolsa Verde – Environmental Conservation Support Program

Program for the Eradication of Child Labor – PETI?

Promotion – Program for Promotion of Rural Productive Activities

Elderly Card;

Retirement for low-income people;

Brazil Affectionate Program;

Cistern Program;

Popular Telephone;

Social Charter;

Pro Young Teen;

Social Electricity Tariff;

Free pass for people with disabilities;

Exemption from Fees in Public Tenders.

It should be noted that states and municipalities also use data from the CadUnique as the basis for their social programs. ?

How to register in CadÚnico?

Beforehand, it is important to remember that families can register:

Who earn up to half a minimum wage per person; or

Who earn up to 3 minimum wages of total monthly income.

Checking one of these conditions, the interested party must attend the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) to register, exclusively in person, and it is not possible to register online.

In this case, the family group must choose a representative or person responsible for the family to register. This must be over 16 years of age and preferably female. At the time, he will have to present his CPF and Voter Title, in addition to at least one of the following documents for each member of the nucleus:

Birth certificate;

Wedding certificate;

CPF;

Identity Card (RG);

Administrative Indigenous Birth Certificate (RANI), in cases of indigenous families;

Work Card; or

Voter Title.

Registration Update

Cadúnico is used as a basis for granting and maintaining benefits in more than 25 federal programs, including the Auxílio Brasil, the Social Electricity Tariff and the Benefício de Prestação Continuada (BPC).

About 85 million people are registered in the system, which has 12,000 service stations in all municipalities in the country.

At the end of March, the new Cadastro Único application was launched, which has already surpassed 1 million accesses.

“The Single Registry is the gateway to all the Federal Government’s social programs. It’s our big database. Upon registration, the person qualifies to receive, for example, Auxílio Brasil, the largest income transfer program in the country’s history, where families receive a minimum of R$ 400. In addition, we have Auxílio Gás and several other programs” , pointed out the minister Ronaldo Bento.

“Update your registration. Validate the data and qualify for the Federal Government’s income transfer programs”, he added.