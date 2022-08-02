Cameras record worker fall at Itapema construction site

Security cameras recorded when a worker fell from the 14th floor of a building under construction in the Meia Praia neighborhood, in Itapema. The accident took place around 10 am on Tuesday, 2.

From the images, it is possible to observe that he was not wearing the safety equipment. He survived after having his fall cushioned by two protective trays that were in the work. He also crashed into a parked car before reaching the street.

The worker was applying plaster at the work when he suffered the accident. When firefighters arrived, he was conscious and oriented, but very agitated. He suffered atraumatic brain injury, bleeding wounds on the face and injuries to other parts of the body.

See the video:



https://controle.omunicipioblumenau.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/whatsapp-video-2022-08-02-at-18.37.44.mp4

