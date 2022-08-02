Columnists’ predictions for the quarterfinals

The time has come to start defining who will be the four semifinalists of the continental tournaments. Corinthians x Flamengo is the match that opens, tonight (2), the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, in a game that takes place at Neo Química Arena, at 21:30 (Brasília time).

Tomorrow (3), another Brazilian duel marks the new phase of Libertadores: Atlético-MG x Palmeiras, with the first match at Mineirão, at 21:30.

The other Brazilian who is still alive in the fight for the Libertadores title is Athletico-PR de Felipão, who will take to the field on Thursday (4) to receive Estudiantes, from Argentina, at Arena da Baixada, also at 21:30.

The week is also for dispute in the Copa Sudamericana. In another green and yellow clash, São Paulo welcomes Ceará tomorrow night, at 19:15, at Morumbi. Internacional will face Melgar, in Peru, at 7:15 pm on Thursday.

So, do you already have an idea of ​​yours? guesses for these games? The columnists of UOL Esporte placed their bets for the main games of Libertadores and Sudamericana. Check out:

TUESDAY (2)

Corinthians vs Flamengo

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Flamengo

Julio Gomes – Corinthians

Menon – Corinthians

Milly Lacombe – Corinthians

Milton Neves – Flamengo

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Corinthians

Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo

Vitor Guedes – Corinthians

WEDNESDAY (3)

Sao Paulo vs Ceara

Alicia Klein – Sao Paulo

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Sao Paulo

Menon – Sao Paulo

Milly Lacombe – Sao Paulo

Milton Neves – Sao Paulo

Renato Maurício Prado – Sao Paulo

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Sao Paulo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Sao Paulo

Vitor Guedes – Sao Paulo

Atletico MG vs Palmeiras

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Palmeiras

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Palmeiras

Menon – Athletic

Milly Lacombe – Palmeiras

Milton Neves – Atlético-MG

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw

Rodrigo Coutinho – Palmeiras

Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras

THURSDAY (4)

Athletico vs Students

Alicia Klein – Athletico

Amara Moira – Athletico

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Draw

Menon – Draw

Milly Lacombe – Draw

Milton Neves – Athletico

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Athletico

Rodrigo Coutinho – Students

Vitor Guedes – Athletico

melt x International

Alicia Klein – International

Amara Moira – melt

Danilo Lavieri – International

Julio Gomes – melt

Menon – International

milly Lacombe – International

Milton Neves – International

Renato Maurício Prado – International

Rodolfo Rodrigues – International

Rodrigo Coutinho – International

Vitor Guedes – International