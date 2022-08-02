Commonwealth Games 2022 – Day 4

Let’s go to the summary of what happened this Monday (1st) in the fourth day of disputes of the Commonwealth Games, which are being played in Birmingham (GBR).

artistic gymnastics

England dominated the first day of the appliance finals, winning four out of five golds. In the men’s events, Englishman Jake Jarman won the solo, with 14,666 points. Silver went to Canadian Felix Dolci and bronze to Englishman Giarnni Regini-Moran.

It was Jarman’s third gold at the Games.

In the pommel horse, the Englishman Joe Fraser was in first, with 14,833 points. Northern Irishman Rhys McClenaghan was second and Canadian Jayson Rampersad finished third.

The Englishman Courtney Tulloch took the gold in the rings, with 14,400 points. Second was Cypriot Sokratis Pilakouris and third was Canadian Chris Kaji.

In the women’s disputes, the Australian Georgia Godwin was in first, with 13,233 points, tied with the Canadian Laurie Denommee. But Godwin’s difficulty was greater, and she took the gold. The bronze went to Scottish Shannon Archer.

The uneven bars were won by England’s Georgia Mae-Fenton, with 13,900 points. Godwin took silver, in the second medal of the day, and South African Caittlin Rooskrantz completed the podium.

Lawn Bowls

Monday marked the first lawn bowls finals, a kind of grass bocce. In the men’s triples, the gold went to England, who beat Australia 14-12. The bronze went to Wales.

In the women’s singles, Australia’s Ellen Ryan beat Guernsey’s Lucy Beere 21-17. Malaysian Siti Ahmad won bronze.

The detail is that Beere’s silver is Guernsey’s first at the 1994 Games, when he got a bronze in sports shooting. The last gold was also in shooting sports, in 1990.

Judo

Judo began in Birmingham. Canadian Christa Deguchi took the gold medal in the women’s 57kg category, defeating Acelya Toprak, from England. Scottish Malin Wilson and Indian Suchika Tariyal took bronze.

Australian Tinka Easton took first place in the women’s 52kg category, after beating Canadian Kelly Deguchi. The bronze went to South African Charne Griesel and Northern Irishman Yasmin Javadian.

The women’s under-48kg category won gold from South Africa’s Michaela Whitebodi, who won in the final of Shushila Likmabam, from India. The Maltese Katryna Esposito and the English Amy Platten took the bronzes.

In the men’s under-60kg category, Ashley McKenzie, from England, won gold by beating fellow Englishman Samuel Hall. The bronzes went to Indian Vijay Yadav and Australian Joshua Katz.

Cypriot Georgios Balarjishvili won gold in the under-66kg category, beating Scottish Finlay Allan in the final. Northern Irishman Nathon Burns and Australian Nathan Katz won the bronzes.

Table tennis

Singapore was the winner of the women’s team competition, beating Malaysia 3-0. The bronze went to Australia, who defeated Wales 3-0.

Swimming

Australian Kyle Chalmers won gold in the men’s 100m freestyle with a time of 47.51s. Englishman Tom Dean took silver and Scotsman Duncan Scott bronze.

The women’s 200m backstroke had the victory of the Australian Kaylee McKeown, with 2:05.60, new record of the Games. The silver went to the Canadian Kylie Masse and the bronze to the Scottish Katie Shanahan.

In the women’s 200m Medley event, Canadian Summer Mcintosh won, with 2:08.70. McKeown was second and Englishman Abbie Wood was third.

New Zealander Andrew Jeffcoat won the men’s 50m backstroke with a time of 24.65s. South African Pieter Coetze finished second and Canadian Javier Acevedo was third.

The women’s 50m butterfly took the gold from Australia’s Emma McKeon, with 25.90s. The second place went to the South African Erin Gallagher and the third place to the Australian Holly Barratt.

It was McKeon’s 17th medal at the Commonwealth Games, her 12th gold making her the greatest athlete in Games history.

The men’s 4x200m freestyle relay was won by Australia, with 7:04.96, a new Games record. The silver went to England and the bronze to Scotland.

The Paralympic events had the victory of Australian Matthew Levy (50m freestyle S7 men) and English Grace Harvey (100m breaststroke SB6 women).

Cycling

The men’s time trial had the victory of Australian Matthew Glaetzer, with 59.505s. Compatriot Thomas Cornish was second and Trinidadian Nicholas Paul completed the podium.

English Laura Kenny won the women’s scratch, followed by New Zealander Michaela Drummond and Canadian Maggie Coles-Lyster.

The women’s keirin contest was won by New Zealander Ellesse Andrews, with England’s Sophie Capewell in second and Canadian Kelsey Mitchell in third.

New Zealander Aaron Gate won gold in the men’s points event. The one-two came with Campbell Stewart in second and Englishman Oli Wood in third.

Weight lifting

The women’s 64kg dispute was won by Canadian Maude Charron, with 231kg ​​and a new Games record. The silver went to the Australian Sarah Cochrane and the bronze to the Nigerian Islamiyat Yusuf.

The English Sarah Davies won the women’s 71kg category, with 229kg and a new Games record. Canadian Alexis Ashworth took silver and Indian Harjinder Kaur took bronze.

In the men’s 81kg, Englishman Chris Murray got 325kg, a new Games record, to take the best. Australian Kyle Bruce was second and Canadian Nicholas Vachon was third.

Medal board

Australia continues to rule the medal table, with 31 golds and 71 in total, but England reacted well, moving up to 21 golds and 54 in total. New Zealand remains third with 13 golds and 24 in total.

The top five on the board are completed by Canada (6 golds and 33 in total) and South Africa (5 golds and 12 in total).

Photos: PA/The CGF