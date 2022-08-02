Companies offer discounts and installments in up to 60 installments to pay off debts

Creditor companies have sought to facilitate the renegotiation of debts through platforms where installments in up to 60 installments are possible.

Brazil currently has 66.6 million defaulters. Therefore, creditor companies have sought to facilitate the renegotiation of accounts with consumers, developing platforms where it is possible to pay debts in up to 60 installments.

In 2018, Serasa created the Feirão Limpa Nome, the following year it was approached by 5 million people interested in renegotiating their debts. However, in the first half of this year alone, 10 million citizens have already sought a way to renegotiate their pending financial obligations.

Proposals to settle overdue bills

With inflation and high interest rates, which make the consumer’s budget tight, companies have welcomed proposals to settle pending issues.

“It’s a trend that will grow, especially in times of crisis. Fintechs have better performance to make collections, they are different from insistent call centers. They are able to identify flaws in the companies’ accounts receivable systems and offer more efficient control over payments”, says Bruno Diniz, president of the innovation consultancy Spiralem, focused on the financial sector.

According to Luiz Rabi, economist at Serasa Experian, there is a movement to pay off debts, with an improvement in the level of employment and the release of the extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

“People are getting rid of bad debt or at least some of their debt. But inflation needs to fall for defaults to decrease. And the interest, which remains high, weighs against it, because it makes debts more expensive.” explained Rabbi.

According to Serasa, the average amount of debt per person is R$ 4,179.51, with banks and cards appearing in the front with 28.18% of the debts, but right after that comes the consumption bills (water, electricity, gas ) with 22.74%.

Renegotiation over the internet

With the record number of debts in arrears, companies have been negotiating through digital platforms, which offer better conditions for installments and interest, in addition to providing an installment plan as far as the eye can see. As is the case of the Agreement Certo platform, which in addition to all that, also offers a financial education course.

“The consumer enters the platform, sees the debts, sees the conditions offered by the companies and solves it”, explains Bruna Allermann, financial educator at Agreement Certo.

On the platform it is possible to negotiate with companies such as Riachuelo, Claro, Havan, Renner, Vivo, Bradesco, among others. Thus, the right agreement, which was purchased by the credit company Boa Vista in 2020 for R$ 37 million, receives a commission from the companies for each renegotiation closed.

