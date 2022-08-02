Concept art reveals flashback to Strange’s tragic childhood

The moment was even referenced in the movie

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought many interesting moments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including appearances beyond special, such as the return of Professor Xavier from Patrick Stewart with the Illuminati. Even after months of its release, the feature continues to be talked about, especially with concept art showing some of what was left out of production.

Now, Darrell Warneran illustrator who works on creating concept art for movie costumes, used his Instagram to show a tragic scene that ended up being deleted from Doctor Strange 2.

In Warner’s work, we see a young Stephen Strange on a full moon night, he wears outerwear and seems quite calm. What is striking, however, is the presence of lady, the hero’s sister. This helps to contextualize the scene as the flashback that would show one of the character’s greatest personal tragedies.

That’s because while they were playing on the ice, there was an accident and Donna ended up falling into the water. Stephen tried to save her but failed, carrying this guilt for several years.

Although the flashback — or Donna’s appearance — is not in the film, this event is mentioned. While venturing into the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen encounters his variant and needs to prove his identity, something he manages to do by remembering this traumatic moment.

Warner explains that, prior to the change of directors, the flashback would be included in the film:

“More from Multiverse of Madness… This sequence is about the moment in the movie where one version of Strange, while talking to another version of himself, talks about losing his sister. Before the Covid pandemic, one of my missions was to work on these kids from the past… We were a bit aimless at the time, but we were still working on Scott Derrickon’s original script while we awaited news about a new director.”

Darrell continues:

“Later, that whole Strange kids sequel was scrapped when Sam Remi took over the project… [Essas artes] were fun to make and that has become a rarity for Doctor Strange fanatics out there.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a big hit in theaters and on Disney+, directed by Sam Raimi. In the plot we see the Master of the Mystic Arts (Benedict Cumberbatach) in a new challenge, this time for the insanities that only the opening of the multiverse could provide. In addition to Cumberbatch, the feature also featured the return of actors Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdamif Chiwetel Ejioforin addition to introducing the heroine America Chavez, played by the actress Xochitl Gomez.

The second solo film Doctor Strange is now showing on Disney+.

Also check: