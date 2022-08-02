Corinthians offers free Luan to Santos and approaches agreement | football

Corinthians is close to closing midfielder Luan’s loan to Santos. One of the highest salaries in the Corinthians squad, the player must be assigned to his rival with salaries 100% paid for by Timão. The deal can be closed as early as Tuesday.

The transfer of Luan for free is part of a bet by the board of Corinthians, which did not find anyone interested in buying the player in this transfer window. The idea is to give Luan a chance to stand out in Vila Belmiro to be sold. The player cost R$ 29 million to leave Grêmio.

With a contract until the end of 2023, the player only trains at CT Joaquim Grava and, in the first seven months of the year, practically only generated costs. The last time he played was on February 19, still in the first phase of Paulistão, against Botafogo-SP, when Fernando Lázaro was the coach.

The idea of ​​sending Luan to Santos was born out of a conversation between President Duílio Monteiro Alves and Andrés Rueda, president of Peixe, last Sunday. This Monday, the Santos leader got in touch with businessman Paulo Pitombeira, who manages the athlete, and aligned the agreement.

Santos’ interest in Luan was published by journalist Samir Carvalho and confirmed by ge. The Santos club is also interested in midfielder Ramiro, but negotiations have not progressed for the moment. He has a contract until December and would have to terminate his relationship with Timão.

In recent days, the end of Luan’s line at Corinthians was drawn when the athlete was removed from the Libertadores list and lost the number 7 to Yuri Alberto.

The 29-year-old midfielder played only three times this year, none of them with Vítor Pereira. A childhood fan of Timão, Luan arrived at Parque São Jorge in 2020 surrounded by expectations. But over the past two seasons, he’s had few flashes of good football.

Since arriving at Timão, Luan has played 80 matches, with 11 goals scored – the last of them was 13 months ago, against Sport Huancayo, from Peru, for the 2021 Copa Sudamericana.

