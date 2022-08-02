Corinthians vs Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

The return duel, at Maracanã, worth a spot in the semifinals and a prize of 2 million dollars (about R$ 10.3 million at the current price) takes place next Tuesday, at the same time. It is worth remembering that the goal as a visitor is no longer a tiebreaker and, in case of equality, the classification will be decided on penalties.

Vice-leader of the Brasileirão, Corinthians arrives from a victory over Botafogo last Saturday. Timão has practically maximum strength to face Flamengo. The coach Vítor Pereira spared some of his holders in the last game, cases of Fagner, Maycon, Willian and Yuri Alberto.

Flamengo, on the other hand, arrives packed, without losing for six games. The last defeat was precisely for Corinthians, the 1-0 with Rodinei’s own goal, in Itaquera, for the Brasileirão. On Saturday, Rubro-Negro thrashed Atlético-GO 4-1, also saving the main players.

The last time Corinthians and Flamengo met in the Copa Libertadores was in 2010, when the Cariocas eliminated the Paulistas in the round of 16. On that occasion, each team won a match, but Rubro-Negro took the spot for having scored a goal away from home.

Before, the teams had already faced each other in the group stage of the 1991 Libertadores. In the first game, a 1-1 draw in Cuiabá. In the second, Flamengo won 2-0 at Pacaembu, in what became known as “Night of Bottles”. The match ended in the 38th minute of the second half when the Corinthians fans started throwing objects onto the field.

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

Vítor Pereira should have doubts about the lineup until an hour before the match. Managing starters in the game against Botafogo, the coach gave some indications of the team against Flamengo. With Róger Guedes on the bench, the fight in the attack, to play alongside Yuri Alberto and Willian, is more for Adson and Gustavo Mosquito. In midfield, Maycon, Du Queiroz and Cantillo should form the trio.

The Corinthians defender duo will have changes. Raul Gustavo, who treats an edema in the thigh, trained the day before, but it is doubtful. With that, Balbuena and Bruno Méndez tend to compete for a spot alongside Gil, who was spared in the last match. The gringa duo from Timão had a good game against Atlético-MG and Botafogo.

Possible team: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Balbuena (Raul Gustavo) and Fábio Santos; (Lucas Piton) Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Maycon; Adson (Gustavo Mosquito), Willian and Yuri Alberto.

Who is out: Léo Natel, Luan, Mateus Vital and Ramiro (out of the list of entries).

Corinthians likely lineup for the game against Flamengo in the Libertadores quarterfinals

Flamengo – Coach: Dorival Jr.

The tendency is that the team that will start the game is the same that won Atlético-MG and drew with Athletico, at Maracanã. The considered maximum current strength, with the duo Pedro and Gabigol in the attack.

Dorival will still have important weapons in the bank, such as Vidal and Everton Cebolinha. The team will still not have Pulgar, who, despite being regularized, has not yet gone through all the reconditioning stages before being able to enter the field.

Probable lineup: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro.

Who is out: Diego Alves is in the final stages of physical conditioning after an injury, Rodrigo Caio has a meniscus problem in his left knee and Bruno Henrique is recovering from serious surgery on his right knee.

Probable lineup of Flamengo to face Corinthians