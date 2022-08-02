Cruzeiro: Geovane Jesus has an injury; Rafa Silva and Willian Oliveira return

Willian Oliveira during Cruzeiro training this Tuesday
photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Willian Oliveira during Cruzeiro training this Tuesday

Cruzeiro confirmed, this Tuesday (2), a muscle injury in the left thigh of the right-back Geovane Jesus. On the other hand, midfielder Willian Oliveira and forward Rafa Silva are recovered and have started the process of transition to the field.

Geovane Jesus suffered a thigh injury during the first half of the 0-0 draw with Brusque, last Saturday, in Santa Catarina, for the 21st round of Serie B. He was replaced by Rmulo.

According to Cruzeiro, Geovane started physical therapy work at the Health and Performance Department and will be absent in the next matches. The club did not inform the deadline for returning to games.

Willian Oliveira has been out since July 12, when he was substituted right at the beginning of the 3-0 defeat to Fluminense, in Mineiro, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The steering wheel suffered a dislocation in the right shoulder.

Rafa Silva, on the other hand, was out of the last two games due to an injury to his right thigh, but is recovering.

Cruzeiro returns to the field this Saturday, at 7 pm, against Tombense, in Mineiro, for the 22nd round of Serie B. The presence of the duo in the match depends on the evolution until Friday’s training.

Cruzeiro’s medical department still treats the physical problems of three players: Lo Pais (right foot injury), Joo Paulo (right thigh muscle injury) and Jaj (left knee injury).

Serie B team signings for the second half

Copete, striker (Bahia)
Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia)
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Gabriel Noga, defender (Bahia)
Gabriel Noga, defender (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao/Bahia
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque)
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Baya, forward (Brusque)
Paulo Baya, striker (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure
Patrick, striker (Brusque)
Patrick, striker (Brusque) – photo: Divulao/Brusque
Alisson Farias, forward (Chapecoense)
Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense)
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Thom
Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure
Felipe Ferreira, midfielder (Chapecoense)
Felipe Ferreira, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Cleylton, defender (Chapecoense)
Cleylton, defender (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao/Chapecoense
Paulinho Moccelin, forward (CRB)
Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao
Guilherme Lopes, side (CRB)
Guilherme Lopes, side (CRB) – photo: Disclosure
Lucas Poletto, forward (Crici
Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Bocanegra, defender (Crici
Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Fernando Viana, forward (Crici
Fernando Viana, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Gustavo Cazonatti, midfielder (Crici
Gustavo Cazonatti, midfielder (Cricima) – photo: Disclosure
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro)
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity
Bruno Rodrigues, forward (Cruzeiro)
Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Lu
Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise)
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao
Chay, attacking midfielder (Cruise)
Chay, attacking midfielder (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Elton, forward (CSA)
Elton, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure
H
Hctor Canteros, midfielder (CSA) – photo: Publication
rog
Rogrio, forward (CSA) – photo: Publicity
John Mercado, forward (CSA)
John Mercado, striker (CSA) – photo: Disclosure
Guilherme, striker (Gr
Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Gr
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity
Isaac, half (Guarani)
Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani)
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity
Gustavo, midfielder (Londrina)
Gustavo, steering wheel (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao
Jefferson, right-back (Londrina)
Jeferson, right-back (Londrina) – photo: Divulgao/Londrina
Jonathan, striker (N
Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure
Souza, midfielder (N
Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Jobson, steering wheel (N
Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Arthur Henrique, defender (N
Arthur Henrique, defender (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Thomas, midfield (N
Thomaz, midfield (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
J
Jlio Victor, attacking midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao/Nutico
Paulo Victor, striker (Oper
Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao
Getterson, Striker (Oper
Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure
Michel, steering wheel (Oper
Michel, steering wheel (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao/Operrio-PR
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta)
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Leandro Barcia, forward (Ponte Preta)
Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta)
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Ç
Cssio Gabriel, attacking midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao/Ponte Preta
L
Lo Tocartins, forward (Sampaio Corra)
Claudinei Oliveira, t.
Claudinei Oliveira, coach (Sport) – photo: Disclosure
Vagner Love, forward (Sport)
Vagner Love, forward (Sport) – photo: Divulgao/Sport
Alex Teixeira, forward (Vasco)
Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Victor, left-back (Vasco)
Paulo Victor, left-back (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao/Vasco
Sousa, steering wheel (Vila Nova)
Sousa, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure
Renan Bressan, midfielder (Vila Nova)
Renan Bressan, midfielder (Vila Nova) – photo: Disclosure
Matheus Souza, forward (Vila Nova)
Matheus Souza, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Neto Pessoa, forward (Vila Nova)
Neto Pessoa, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Kaio Nunes, forward (Vila Nova)
Kaio Nunes, striker (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao
Matheus Mancini, defender (Vila Nova)
Matheus Mancini, defender (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova
Jonata Bastos, forward (Vila Nova)
Jonata Bastos, forward (Vila Nova) – photo: Divulgao/Vila Nova

