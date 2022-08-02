Dakota Johnson is seen as Julia Carpenter on the set of “Madame Web”; see photos

“Madame Teia” had its premiere postponed, and still doesn’t have a new date to hit theaters

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Posted on 7/22/2022 at 1:30 pm – Updated at 1:45 pm

Dakota Johnson (“Cha Cha Real Smooth”) was first seen characterized as Julia Carpenter, the protagonist of “Madame Web”, a new spin-off of “Spider-Man”. The similarities were noted after the actress appeared in a red overcoat, just like the character in the comics.

Filming for the feature has already begun, in Boston, and a fan managed to record a video showing the star. “I loved seeing you, beautiful”wrote in the post that was shared by a fan page of the actress. Look:

NEW: Dakota on the set of “Madame Web” yesterday, July 20, in Boston. #DakotaJohnson 🎥 livdono IG Stories pic.twitter.com/3NlqMn98Ds — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) July 21, 2022

Created by Denny O’Neil and with art of John Romita Jr.the character Madame Web was introduced in 1980 in the comics as the alter ego of Cassandra Webban older woman with mutant scrying powers, suffering from a neuromuscular disease that forces her to use life support equipment similar to a spider’s web, hence the link with the hero.

Later, the character’s alter-ego was also used by Julia Carpenteranother comic book character to whom Cassandra passed away his powers just before he died. It is not yet known which incarnation of the character will be brought to theaters.

Despite not physically fighting the villains, due to her condition, she has already helped the Spider man in some missions and has already made an appearance in the animated series of the hero. Because of this, fans expect the character to be part of the Spider-Verse, which was expanded in “No Return Home”.

Production will be directed by SJ Clarkson (“Jessica Jones”), based on a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (both from “Morbius”). Palak Patel is who is supervising the project.

Beside Johnson, Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”), Adam Scott (“Break”), Emma Roberts(“Love with a Date”), Celeste O’Connor (“Ghostbusters: Beyond”), Isabela Merced (“Dora and the Lost City”), Tahar Rahim (“Don Juan”) and Mike Epps (“If You Drink, Don’t Marry”) round out the main cast.

“Madame Teia” is part of the studio’s plan to release films starring the villains of the Spider manas has already been done with Venom, with 2018’s “Venom” and “Venom: A Time for Carnage”, released in late 2021; and recently “Morbius”, starring Jared Leto (“Suicide Squad”), which hit theaters in March.

The movie was supposed to hit theaters in July 2023, but it won’t be released until October 6th.

