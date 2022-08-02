Dana Deiveson’s attitude after Moreno’s victory was disrespectful

UFC 277, held last Saturday (30), defined Deiveson Figueiredo’s next opponent for the company’s flyweight belt (57 kg) and will be an old acquaintance of the Brazilian: Brandon Moreno. The Mexican, in the co-main event of the show, defeated Kai Kara-France and won the interim division title, confirming himself in the linear dispute.

And shortly after the Mexican was champion and received the belt, Deiveson, who was present in the arena, insisted on entering the Octagon to spice up their fourth fight. But this attitude from Pará did not have the approval of Dana White, president of the organization.

In a press conference after UFC 277, Dana condemned the scene and classified it as disrespectful to the moment of Moreno, who had just been champion and couldn’t even celebrate inside the Octagon.

“It was kind of a moment thing. So when he (Deiveson) got there, I was like… ‘Well, that was really rude.’ This kid (Brandon Moreno) was having his moment and you have Figueiredo in your face. It happened. It wasn’t horrible, but it sounded pretty disrespectful,” he said.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno have faced each other three times for the flyweight title, with one win each and one draw. The last time the two were face to face was in January of this year, when the Brazilian won his rival on points and regained the belt of the category.