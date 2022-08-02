Demi Lovato remembers childhood with Selena Gomez: “It was so fun”

Close to the release of their eighth album, Demi Lovato granted an interview to Spout Podcast, from Spotify about his new projects, the return to the rock genre and also talked more about his childhood. This last topic of conversation is causing a stir on social media, precisely because of the mention of Selena Gomez.

When asked about the beginning of her career in Barney and his friendsDemi recalled the whole experience with great affection: “I had so much fun, I was shooting a TV show with my best friend [Selena] and it was so much fun”.

“We all got along great and had an amazing time. Often the fun was studying at home together, as well as good, innocent childhood memories.“, said Demi about what it was like to work as a child on this famous project in the children’s business.

He had nostalgia, but he also had news about his future, see? “I’ve never closed the door on any music genre, I’m just dedicating myself to a different one. [rock]. What I’ve worked on in the past – pop, R&B, pop – isn’t something I planned on doing again,” Demi said. “I don’t know what the future holds for me, but I know it’s not my pop music anymore.”

Excited for the release of HOLY FVCK? <3