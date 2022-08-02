Domingão repeats formula and puts celebrities to dub songs

After Tom Holland to be characterized as the singer Rihanna to interpret the hit Umbrella, the lip sync battle exploded around the world. Lip sync consists of just lip syncing and performing some hit song — you don’t need a voice, but you need stage presence. Taking advantage of the worldwide sensation, the Sunday with Huck will make the Brazilian version of the attraction.

The board Lip Sync Battle debut in August 14 on the TV Globo program. Each week, two celebrities will face off with a lip sync duel. Artists must choose great hits and must win over the audience in a megashow with costumes, choreography and dancers.

In the United States, famous celebrities have already participated in the attraction and had fun. Some of the names they marked are Anne Hathaway, ZendayaNeil Patrick Harris, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, among others.

The celebrities who will be invited to the attraction of Domingão with Huck, which has versions in more than 20 countries, have not yet been revealed.

Relive iconic lip sync performances

To celebrate the format’s arrival in Brazil, Tangerine separated five landmark performances from the North American Battle of Lip Sync.

Terry Crews

The actor recalled his participation in the film The Whites (2004) and performed a version of the hit A Thousand Milesby Vanessa Carlton, popularized by her character Latrell in a remarkable scene of the comedy.

Terry Crews in Lip Sync Battle Actor played Vanessa Carlton’s A Thousand Miles

Channing Tatum

The actor Channing Tatum was characterized by Beyonce to present the hit Who Run the World (girls) and even had the surprise participation of the pop diva herself for the dubbing.

Channing Tatum presents Who Run the World (Girls) at Lip Sync Battle The actor managed to bring Beyoncé on stage to crown the dubbing of the song

Anne Hathaway

The Princess of Genovia, Anne Hathawaygave a remarkable interpretation of the song wrecking ballgives Miley Cyruswith the costume of the clip and wrecking ball.

Anne Hathaway played Miley Cyrus in Lip Sync Battle The actress performed the song Wrecking Ball

Zendaya

star of euphoria, Zendaya dressed like Bruno Mars and interpreted 24K Magic with the same swing as the Hawaiian singer.

Zendaya portrayed herself as Bruno Mars in the Lip Sync Battle Actress and singer played 24K Magic

Tom Holland

By far the most outstanding participation in the history of Lip Sync Battle was Tom Holland. In battle with his girlfriend Zendaya, the Spider-Man interpreter characterized himself as Rihanna and delivered one of the show’s most iconic performances.