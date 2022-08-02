Don’t Worry Honey | Warner Bros. Pictures releases new trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures presents the new trailer of Don’t Worry Honey, a new psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde.

With premiere scheduled for September 22 in Brazilian cinemas, the film stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine.

The film tells the story of Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles), a couple who are lucky enough to live in the planned community of Victory, an experimental city that is home to the top-secret Victory Project workers and their families in the 1950s. Everyone’s lives seem perfect, but when questions begin to surface, exposing flashes of something far more sinister lurking beneath a seductive facade, Alice can’t help but question what exactly is done at Project Victory and why.

Check out the new trailer for Don’t Worry Honey:

For more information about the schedule and tickets, consult the cinemas in your city.

Directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh, the film opens on September 22. Be sure to check it out!

Related Content:





See too