Dungeons & Dragons | Directors reveal surprise in test screenings

The Directors of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daleyrevealed in a recent interview that they had a surprise during the test screenings of the feature.

In an interview during San Diego Comic-Con, Goldstein commented on how they handled the film’s reception. When asked about the test screenings he revealed that it was a positive surprise to see that female audiences were loving the film adaptation of the tabletop RPG.

“Especially women are also loving it. Even though D&D isn’t necessarily thought of as something that women enjoy, it actually is, and I think if it’s handled right, it should be. Because it’s all about characters, it’s all about people feeling real and relatable. We try to tell the story of some people who are not superheroes at all, they kind of suck at a lot of things, but they’re great at other things. So how do you bring those skills to the fore? How do you tell the story where they all get to level up over the course of the movie?”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels revolves around a ragtag group who inadvertently retrieve a powerful artifact for a being of darkness and must find a way to stop him from unleashing evil upon the world. Chris Pine is leading the cast of the film alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels serves as an adaptation of the popular tabletop roleplaying game, typically played in worlds of high fantasy, danger and intrigue.

The premiere is scheduled for March 2, 2023, with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daleyfrom the praised game nightresponsible for the direction and script.