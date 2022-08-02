Edge’s popularity would have increased thanks to an unexpected help

The definitive retirement of Internet Explorer may have given a little boost in popularity to the Microsoft Edge. StatCounter’s recurring market research showed that the native Windows browser grew by 0.52 percentage points in July this year, two months after the classic program was automatically replaced on modern computers.

Despite seeming discreet, such growth is substantial in the dispute between browsers. While Google Chrome remains at the top unabated with 66.14% of market share, the Mozilla app, Microsoft and Apple (Safari) compete intensely for second place – sometimes, with decimals of difference.

Microsoft Edge took second place as the most popular desktop browser (Image: Playback/StatCounter)

The growth in July secured an even more advantageous position for Microsoft Edge, which since March has been the world’s second most popular desktop browser, surpassing Safari by a small margin. Now, Microsoft Edge accrues 10.86% of computer users, while Safari is at 8.97% and Firefox is right behind with 8.07%.

Was it the death of Internet Explorer?

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact cause of this new surge in popularity, but it was a remarkable coincidence: Two months after Internet Explorer was retired, its successor gained more percentage points of market share. IE might have a virtually invisible share of the browser segment, but Microsoft’s move may have transferred some of that resilient community to the new program — particularly corporate computers.

Furthermore, the fact that the death of Internet Explorer made the news may also have favored Microsoft in this regard. Aware that the company would give Internet Explorer a definitive end, the public may have turned their attention to the new app and given it a chance.

Looking at the big picture

When looking at the StatCounter survey across all platforms, interestingly the month of July marked a drop of 0.02 pp for Microsoft Edge — from 4.13% to 4.11%. It is still third in the contest, just above Firefox (3.29%), but still far from surpassing Safari (18.86%) and, naturally, Chrome (65.12%).

Source: StatCounter