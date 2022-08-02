Eight free sites that ‘kick the job’ for those who don’t have Photoshop | Publishers

Users who don’t have Photoshop installed on their computer or don’t know how to use it can use free online platforms to edit photos. The Photopea website, for example, offers similar features to Adobe’s editor, such as layered photo editing, selection tools, and masks. Simpler, other platforms specialize in specific functions like removing photo background, watermark and unwanted objects. There is also the famous Canva, which allows you to make basic adjustments to the photo and use it in a custom design. Next, the TechTudo lists eight photo editing sites that can replace Photoshop. Read on and learn how to use them together.

No Photoshop? See 7 options that can "break the branch" in the absence of the editor

1. Photopea: to make everything you need in a photo

Known for being a free alternative to Photoshop, Photopea (photopea.com) has an interface and features very similar to the Adobe editor. You can make edits with layers, work with vectors, adjust image properties (brightness, contrast, saturation, curves, selective color, etc) and use basic and smart brushes as well as text tools. Free, the tool can be accessed directly from the browser and does not require installation. In addition, it allows you to continue editing projects even if the Internet connection drops.

Photopea: Advanced photo editor is similar to Photoshop; tool is available in the web version

A negative point of the site is the display of ads. They aren’t intrusive, though, and you can remove them with a premium account, which costs $9 a month. Photopea also supports most file formats, including .psd, and lets you upload them directly from Google Drive, OneDrive, or Dropbox, as well as from your computer.

2. Adobe Express Background Remover: to remove photo background

Adobe Express Background Remover (https://www.adobe.com/br/express/feature/image/remove-background) is a tool included in the free Adobe Express online package. With it, the user can automatically remove the background of images. You do not need to be an Adobe customer to register on the site; it is possible to import data from a Google, Apple, or Facebook account.

Adobe Express Background Remover lets you remove background from photos automatically

In addition to removing the background, the tool also allows you to add shapes, colors and graphic elements to the edit. To use it, just access the site and upload an image with a clear outline and no overlaps. After that, if you are already logged in, the user can download the photo with transparent background in PNG format.

3. Watermark Remover: to remove watermarks

Watermark Remover (watermarkremover.io) is an editor that uses artificial intelligence to remove watermarks from photos. Available on the web and in an application for Android phones, the tool predicts the area to be removed, makes the color separation between the watermark and the image and, finally, automatically recreates the photo without the seal.

You can remove watermarks for free with Watermark Remover

The service supports JPEG, PNG, JPG and Web formats. You can attach images already present on your device or import them by entering a URL. The downside of Watermark Remover is that the maximum resolution for downloading photos is 2400×2400 pixels.

4. Upscale Media: to enlarge images

A good option for those who want to improve the resolution of their photos, but don’t have Photoshop, is Upscale Media (upscale.media). Using artificial intelligence, the site is not only able to increase the resolution of an image by four times, but also performs an automatic enhancement. This option, however, can be turned off if the user wants a more natural result.

Upscale Media increases the image size by up to four times

You can upload the desired file directly from your computer or paste the URL of a photo from the Internet that has a maximum resolution of 1500×1500 pixels. Upscale Media is also available in app version for Android and iPhone (iOS) devices.

5. Shrink Media: to compress images without loss of quality

Shrink Media (shrink.media) does the opposite of Upscale Media. In it, it is possible to compress high resolution images (up to 5000×5000 pixels), transforming them into smaller and lighter files. The service allows you to adjust, through two sliders, the quality and dimensions of the photo. The site accepts PNG, JPEG, JPG and Web formats. The tool is also available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones.

Shrink Media allows you to shrink photos without losing quality

6. ZMO Remove: to remove objects from photos

Free and easy to use, ZMO Remover (remover.zmo.ai) is ideal for removing unwanted objects or people from your photo. It is also possible to remove bad reflections, watermarks and retouch the image. To use it, just attach a photograph from your computer, select the unwanted object and wait for the site, using artificial intelligence, to remove it. At the end of the process, you can download the edited image.

It is possible to remove unwanted objects from the photo by ZMO Remover

7. IMG Tools: to make various photo adjustments

Versatile, ImgTools (en.imgtools.co) has 12 free image editing tools: compress, convert, extract faces, hide faces, crop, resize, round corners, rename, blur or pixelate, rotate, password protect and extract animated GIF frames. The site supports files in PNG, JPG, GIF, SVG, WebP, TIFF and PSD formats.

IMG Tools offers free photo editing

To use it, just import images from your computer, Google Drive or Dropbox. The platform also offers the option to edit photos in batch, in which the user can apply effects to several files at once. You can select up to 100 images at a time. Free, IMG Tools services have no restrictions.

The online editor Canva is famous for offering customizable templates for presentations, posters and social media posts, among other graphic pieces. What not everyone knows is that the tool also allows you to make simple adjustments to photos, such as cropping, applying effects and adjusting lighting. To do this, simply log in to Canva, click “Create a design” and then “Edit Photo”. The edited image can be saved or used in a design, to which the user can add various graphic elements.

Canva allows you to edit images easily

Canva Pro gives you access to features like unique templates and graphics, background remover and social media content planner. You can try the premium plan for 30 days for free. After this period, the amount of R$ 24.15 per month is charged.

