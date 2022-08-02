Ellen Pompeo Believes The Show Is Still Popular For THIS Reason

Grey’s Anatomy is a curious case on TV. Initially, there wasn’t even much anticipation surrounding the series.

ABC needed a medical series to fill the schedule, and so they approved Grey’s Anatomy.

Continues after advertising

The show surpassed all expectations and garnered huge ratings in its first season.

Today, there are almost 20 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. Believe if you want. So what is the reason for such popularity?

Streaming Matter to Grey’s Anatomy

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, actress Ellen Pompeo revealed her theory. She believes the series has remained so popular because it came to streaming early.

Streaming services are all the rage right now, but that wasn’t the case a few years ago. Grey’s Anatomy was one of the first series to be made available this way.

“I know it’s easy to talk these days because all the studios have their streaming services now, but I remember the time when Grey’s Anatomy was the only big show that was streaming.”

“Actually, it was still recent at the time. We were practically at the beginning”, commented the Grey’s Anatomy actress.

In Brazil, Grey’s Anatomy is now available on Star+.