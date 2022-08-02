Elon Musk’s Dad Says He’s Not Proud Of Billionaire Son

How would you feel if your son was at the top of the list of the richest men in the world? Well, the father of South African billionaire Elon Musk doesn’t look too happy. In an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show radio show, Errol Musk, 76, said he was not proud of his son’s career progress.

“No [tenho orgulho]. You know, we’re a family that’s been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not like we suddenly started doing something,” she stated.

Despite the statement, Errol admitted that the Tesla and SpaceX owner made more achievements than his brothers. Before that, however, he reiterated that he and his other children, Kimbal and Tosca, did many things together, such as going to China and the Amazon rainforest. (He also has three more heirs: ashaElliot and Alexandra.)

“But Elon really overshot the mark,” he admitted.

Still talking about his most famous son, Errol said that Elon is not as happy as he would like and always seems to be “late” about the evolution he would like for his companies.

“He’s frustrated with the progress and that’s understandable. I know it sounds crazy, but we tend to think of it as a family. He’s 50 now and I still think of him as a little boy. But he’s 50, I mean, he is. an old man.”

Little brother’s pride

Errol said Kimbal, the billionaire’s younger brother, is “the pride and joy” of his life. According to him, the youngest is a renowned chef, also a billionaire, although he is far from Elon’s $260 billion estate.

The information that the youngest son already has a net worth in the billions of dollars, however, is not so correct. A Forbes article from last year claims the chef’s net worth is $700 million.

sperm donation

Elon may gain even more siblings to vie for his father’s affections. In another recent interview with The Sun, Errol Musk raised a controversy: he claimed to be prepared to donate sperm to upper-class South African women.

According to him, a Colombian company would be keeping an eye on his genes, precisely because they are responsible for creating the richest man in the world.

“There’s a company that wants me to donate sperm to get upper-class women pregnant. They say, ‘why turn to Elon when they can turn to the real person who created Elon?'” he told the newspaper.

Errol also stated that he did not receive financial offers for the donation, but that he could receive other advantages if he accepted. “They didn’t offer me any money, but they offered me first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodations and all that sort of thing.”

Asked if he would be ready to donate his sperm free of charge, he just replied, “Well, why not?”

He had previously told The Sun that “the only thing we’re on Earth for is reproduction.” “If I could have another child, I would. I don’t see any reason not to.”